Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

