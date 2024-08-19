Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.59. 725,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

