Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.79 and a 200-day moving average of $521.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

