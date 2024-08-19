Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

