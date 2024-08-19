Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,752 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 2,194,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,504. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Grifols Profile

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

