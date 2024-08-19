Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after buying an additional 101,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.57. The company had a trading volume of 558,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

