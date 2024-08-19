Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,477 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,104. The firm has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.85.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

