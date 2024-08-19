Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $867.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,960. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

