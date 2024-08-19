Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.53. The company had a trading volume of 385,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $270.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

