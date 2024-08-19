High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PCF opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

