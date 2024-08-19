holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.71 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.71 million and $21,537.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.08 or 0.04420083 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,297,213 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00195134 USD and is up 7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,356.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

