Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

