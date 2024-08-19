Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.