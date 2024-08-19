Hydro One (TSE:H) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Shares of H stock opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

