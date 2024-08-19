Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,294,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Trading Up 3.7 %

IMVT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. 274,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,870. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.