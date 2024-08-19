Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Immutep in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IMMP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 122,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

