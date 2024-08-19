Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.33

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 104818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

