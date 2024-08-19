Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

UFEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

