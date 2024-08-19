Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 3.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of USEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 871 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

