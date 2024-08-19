Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.60% from the company’s previous close.
INVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviz Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
