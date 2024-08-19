Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 4.00.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

