Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.15. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
