Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.15. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

electroCore Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

