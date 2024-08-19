Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$534,000.00 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BBD.B opened at C$89.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.