Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$534,000.00 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE BBD.B opened at C$89.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
