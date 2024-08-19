Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE FIX opened at $330.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.