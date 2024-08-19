Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $27.84. 273,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

