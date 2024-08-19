Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $1,263,269.13 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $152.65 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

