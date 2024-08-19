Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $1,263,269.13 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $152.65 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.