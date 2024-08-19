Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) EVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.65. 97,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,645. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

