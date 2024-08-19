Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $907,998.30 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32.

On Monday, June 17th, Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10.

MoneyLion Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ML opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $3,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

