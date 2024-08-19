Insider Selling: New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 11.4 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.34.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

