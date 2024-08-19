Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $104,897.60 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $104,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of WLFC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.29. 44,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $105.80.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.