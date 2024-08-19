Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Sells $359,602.32 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,663 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,875.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

