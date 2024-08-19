Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,314 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,980,000 after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 291,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,473 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 434,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,440. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

