Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives C$23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Interfor Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.51. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

