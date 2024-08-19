Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $110.34. 78,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,747. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.