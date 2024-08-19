Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

