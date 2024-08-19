Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.85% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $27,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 250,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,079. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

