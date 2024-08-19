Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,982 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 553% compared to the average daily volume of 3,518 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Trading Down 30.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,032,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,685. The company has a market cap of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.