IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 164,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,246. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.