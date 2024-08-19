iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of STIP remained flat at $99.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.21.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

