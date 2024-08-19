iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 72199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,873,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.