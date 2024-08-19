iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

