iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Lessened by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $81,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 415,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

