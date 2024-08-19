iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.88

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 654885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,194,000 after buying an additional 396,558 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,766 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.