iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 90,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 26,245 shares.The stock last traded at $77.01 and had previously closed at $76.51.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $950.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.