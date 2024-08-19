iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.23

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $105.44, with a volume of 305995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.