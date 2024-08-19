Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 463,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

