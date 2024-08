Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.63

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 112230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$369.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 896,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,433 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $80,239. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetĂ© Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

