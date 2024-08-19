Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.63

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 112230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$369.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 896,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,433 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $80,239. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

