JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.10

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1094155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

JBS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

JBS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.7106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 186.84%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

