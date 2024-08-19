JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
