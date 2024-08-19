JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

