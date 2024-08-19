John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $100.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

